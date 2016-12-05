Newsvine: Who Are Your Favorite Investigative Journalists?

I believe we need to identify and support outstanding investigative journalists like never before. My friends and I have noted a disturbing trend where the long read is becoming less and less popular in American Society. The internet has created a culture of bombarding us with 30 second, easily digestible videos that do not challenge our preconceived notions. The first step in my plan to read and promote investigative journalism has been to create a list, and start following all the ones who are active on Facebook.

My list thus far:

- Christine Amanpour

- Matt Taibbi

- Glenn Greenwald

- Kurt Eichenwald

- Dan Rather

- Thomas Friedman

- Shaun King

- Chris Wallace (added for now because he moderated the best debate)

- Megyn Kelly (added for now, for holding Trump and Donna Brazile accountable)

- David Corn

- I also have added some local journalists/columnists from my home region: Frank Harris III, Charles Blow, Bob Englehart

- I am also now following The Texas Tribune.

- I am also following my local PBS station.

Newsvine's list as of 2:00 CST:

- Amy Goodman (please forgive me progressives, for I have sinned in not including her from the outset)

- John Stossel

- Ezra Klein

- Fareed Zakaria

- Henry Lewis Gates, Jr.

- Dee Brown

- Michael Isikoff

- Rachael Maddow

- Patrick Coburn

- Robert Fisk

- Bill Moyers

- David Hilzenrath

I want to open this discussion up to all of you, and add (or remove) people on this list for substantive reasons.

They will all be getting more clicks from me and I want to give your favorite journalists more clicks too.

Taibbi is case in point for valuing the individual over the organization. Rolling Stone is dicey with regards to world affairs but Taibbi himself does solid work. We are in an age where real journalism is hard to find so look at who the writers are and how you can offer that writer support.

MOST IMPORTANTLY: I have decided that I will maintain a subscription to print journalism during the next administration and I have disabled AdBlock on my computer for the time being. Rght now my magazine of choice is The Nation, for being the largest media outlet willing to endorse Bernie Sanders and for doing a fantastic yearlong investigation into the private prison industry which affected the White House's perception of the issue. I am going to start paying real dollars and ad revenue for this work and y'all should too. Feel free to add your favorites in the comments below, and links to their best work, so we can celebrate them today and admire their work. Lastly, I do not JUST want liberal investigative journalists. Investigative journalism of all stripes is about to come under attack from the next administration. Lets fight it together.