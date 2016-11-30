By its_helter_skelter - 'DNC House Cleaner'

I propose that it is by being "Stronger Together" that we will achieve a "Future To Believe In" and "Our Best America Yet." Unfortunately, the fruits of that path forward are many years away. For now, we must all stand together to protect what we have. Yesterday I observed yet another flare up between these factions of our party on Facebook in a group with millions of Democrats. We have got to get past this. While Donald Trump was tweeting about burning the first amendment, thousands of Democrats were arguing about whether or not Senator Sanders was an ally, simply because a woman met him in the airport and posted a picture of them together.

I propose that we start our organized resistance here, at this protest and its solidarity events all over the country. I plan on attending our solidarity event here, and hope you will as well: https://www.facebook.com/events/2169332969958991/

Please consider getting more involved with your local protest movements. Likewise, consider making monthly recurring donations to progressive groups you care about: SPLC, ACLU, PP, etc. Consider volunteering to help the women and minorities most vulnerable to a fascist state. If you are a conservative who doesn't stand with Trump, we want you here too doing these same things and keeping #nevertrump a movement. Some of you got this started! Your efforts may look a bit different than ours at times, but I suspect many times they will be the same.

Democrats, Bernie Sanders, Liz Warren are not going to yield the floor to these people. Some Republicans are already indicating that they will follow suit on different issues. Rand Paul, Lindsay Graham, and even Mitch McConnell have come out against things they disagree with. They should be embraced and commended by us when they do so. Our Democratic Senators must march in lockstep for the next two years, lead, encourage, and embrace Republican dissent from the administration's fascist agenda. If we lay down, our country may never be the same. If we keep arguing among ourselves, we will be steamrolled.

I will not yield.