I have had two Trump Supporters Wish Me or My Family Harm in the Last 24 Hours (Screenshots Available)

Friend of a friend on Facebook.

Private Message on Reddit.

The reddit one is mostly amusing to me, especially since he messaged the wrong person about it and reddit offers a level of anonymity so that things like this don't actually matter in the grand scheme. To put into full context how ridiculous this is, my extended family literally watched the towers collapse and one of my cousin's wives needed to receive therapy for what she saw. The one on Facebook bothers me a lot more though. Not only because this person has my first and last name, but because it was on a friend's status, not some random thread full of shit posts. My friend attempted to gaslight me and said "no one wishes you physical harm." I told her to stop, and that he meant what he said, and QUOTED him. He liked my post and then asked me if I believed in God. This individual appears to be in the military and I have considered trying to figure out a way to notify his superiors that he is wishing harm on his fellow Americans. What's really sad is this isn't even the first time I've had a member of the military threaten me or wish physical harm on me.

If you are a Donald Trump supporter, these are the people you voted with. On election day, you made a decision when you voted that these people were essentially collateral damage of not enough consequence to swing your vote. Well, now it is directly affecting me, and I'm sure other members of this community, directly. This is not about someone we read on the news, it's about someone who's been a member here for years.

I am nearly positive that I am not alone among Viners in having had this happen to me. It appears its gotten more aggressive since the recount became a thing. Something that has been of solace to me since this happened is that after posting about on Facebook I have had people from across the political spectrum like and comment that this is not okay. Everyone from libertarians to socialists. There is broad agreement that these people are reprehensible and must be stopped. I would encourage each of you to consider what you can do as part of a UNIFIED effort in stopping this. We must put aside our political differences and stop this immediately.