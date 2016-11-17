Two Senior Republican Senators Say the Filibuster Must Stay

Democrats fearing the repeal of the filibuster may take some solace in the words of Republican leadership regarding the filubuster:

Orrin Hatch: “Are you kidding?” he said with some vehemence. “I’m one of the biggest advocates for the filibuster. It’s the only way to protect the minority, and we’ve been in the minority a lot more than we’ve been in the majority. It’s just a great, great protection for the minority.” Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has also just this week called any effort to kill the filibuster a “horrible, terrible idea.”

What does this mean for the Republican majority?