Bernie Sanders named to Senate leadership post

Seeded on Wed Nov 16, 2016 9:42 AM
Seeded on Wed Nov 16, 2016 9:42 AM
Sanders is to be in charge of outreach to the blue-collar voters who lost Clinton the election. Recent moves from the Democratic Party are making it clear they understand why they lost and reflect a desire to return to the values which have made them more attractive to working class people in the past. 

Sanders was named chairman of outreach during a closed-door Senate Democratic caucus meeting Wednesday morning.

In the role, Sanders will be in charge of reaching out to blue-collar voters who flocked to President-elect Donald Trump this year. 

 

