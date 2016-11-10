RE: Memo To The Left. While We Were Grieving The Race For 2018 Started

I have said these words to my friends on Facebook who are generally progressive or Libertarians/Republicans who do not like the outcome of the election. I will now say the same to you here with a few differing semantics.

To my dear friends on the left and my Republican/Libertarian friends who are "Never Trumpers:" We all must rely on each other more than we ever have to mitigate the damage that has just been done. It has been my white male privilege to mostly be worried about the climate and whether or not the Paris Climate Accord will get torn to shreds. One thing I will say in talking to my Conservative friends today is they don't seem to be particularly happy with the result either. But they also take our civic duties seriously. The race for 2018 started yesterday. Next year, there will be some minor local elections as well. With only a few exceptions, every single person who reads this in my feed, in my opinion, is qualified to run for office on their respective ticket. I'd donate money to almost all of you. You are all very smart and well informed people. Especially so for my young Republican friends and Libertarian friends who do not like Donald Trump or the present direction of the Republican Party, it's time to start thinking about this. And likewise, especially so to my friends who are frustrated with the Democratic Party for doing everything in their power to make sure the primary was not too competitive. Many of us saw the risk of this coming but our leaders did not. We must personally hold them accountable in our own ways. Why not do it this way?

I did not say this part on Facebook but I will say it to you guys because I feel I have more anonymity here. I am considering running for office. No one else knows this yet, not even my girlfriend. Between now and the next election I am going to try to focus on local issues in Austin, Texas. I am going to volunteer with my partner in some kind of social justice capacity so I can learn more about the community I wish to serve. She has already talked about volunteering and now I am really, really on board.

I don't know when I will feel I have enough experience to run in this city but this has always been a long term goal of mine. Due to my parent's religious beliefs, I had previously planned on waiting until they passed away to do this. It would be difficult on them if I ran for public office. I do not believe I can wait that long anymore. I hope that those of you here on the left will join me in considering this. I would support many of you on the left and I know our readership would too.

Lastly, this community is very special to me. I truly believe it is filled with people in all 50 states and the Western World who are setting the table and dictating the course of Western conversation. I believe that when we talk to each other here we are without fail talking to people who drive political conversations in their friend groups. I believe there is a cascading effect that comes from the best moments this website offers. I ask you to consider running for office but also mentioning these words to your friends. You are welcome to copy and paste these words into your own social media feeds if you want. It is time to use this forum on this level, in my opinion.

I love all of you. Make Newsvine Great Again.