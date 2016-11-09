Memo To The Left: Please Take Some Responsibility

This goes for everyone who is a Democrat or on "the left." And so I am going to start, so no one can comment on this and accuse me of pointing fingers:

- During the primaries I made the mistake of aligning myself with radicals. I was always concerned about them but I was not concerned enough. We wanted their votes and we didn't disavow them until it was too late. The fact that they have managed to even chip support from Liz Warren is reprehensible and I accept some responsibility for this.

- I could have donated more money to Hillary and done more than social media activism. But I chose to, with one exception, focus my money on pet races down ballot because I thought this was in the bag.

- I did not make enough of an effort to reach minority voters early in the primary and did not take the time to fully understand their struggle the way I do now until it was too late for my candidate.

- I at times allowed conversations that could have changed minds turn into the arguments which never do.

- In spite of my stance during the primary, I still underestimated the anger of rural America.

- I thought we could pivot back to more mainstream sources to make our argument at a time when trust in the economic and political establishment is clearly very low.

If you cannot identify some problems in how we approached this, we will not be able to come together and fight what just happened. The time is now.

EDIT: This conversation is awesome. It has gained more traction and caused more introspection than I could have hoped for. There are people who came here and said they would change nothing but then they started reflecting. People's flaws, including my own, are on display here. People changed here. Every comment in this thread should be read. This is national discourse at its finest. This makes me proud to be a Democrat. I'm pinning this to the top of my user page for a long time. Thank you to everyone who is participating.