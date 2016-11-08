Newsvine's Officially Unofficial Election Day Megathread

PLEASE NOTE: It has come to my attention that user "American Idle" has been planning an election night RESULTS thread for some time. Please CLICK HERE to redirect to the Election results thread.

Haven't had a chance to vote yet? Need more information? Being intimidated at the polls?

Please see the information below:

Election Day Resources:

Where To Vote

isidewith.com Quiz: Who Do You Side With?

Candidate’s Stances

State-by-State Time Off to Vote Laws

Who/What’s on the Ballot?

US President and Vice President (1 seat)

US Senate (34 seats)

US House of Representatives (all 435 seats)

State Governors (12 seats), Lt. Governors (9 seats) and other State Executives (72 seats)

State Senate (1,212 seats, 87% of total)

State House (4,711 seats, 80.2% of total)

State Judicial (63 seats) and Local Judicial (3,722 seats)

City/County Government and School Boards

Various State and Local Measures (162 state ballot measures)

Schedule:

Polls will open on the East Coast as early as 6am EST and the final polls will close in Alaska at 9pm AKST (1am EST). Depending on how close certain elections are, this could make for a very late evening. Note: This is specifically for state polls. US territories have different poll times.

Over on reddit, /r/politics is hosting a couple of Reddit Live threads today. The first thread will be the highlights of today and will be moderated by them personally. The second thread will be hosted by them with the assistance of a variety of guest contributors. This second thread will be much heavier commentary, busier and more in-depth. So pick your poison and follow along with us here and on reddit!

IMPORTANT: VOTER INTIMIDATION IS ILLEGAL

If you see something, or experience something that makes you uncomfortable, speak up and video tape it if you feel it is necessary/safe to do so. Do not allow yourself to get into an exchange with an intimidator which may ultimately jeopardize your own right to vote. Federal resources are available to fight voter intimidation:

Contact the election crimes division at your local FBI field offices.

Also, file a report with the DoJ's Civil Rights division:

Toll-free - (800) 253-3931 // Telephone - (202) 307-2767

Information on responding to voter intimidation.

Election Protection coalition

You may also call the local police if you feel it is appropriate to do so.

Thank you once again to the moderators and users of r/politics for putting this together so I could rip it off and post it here with relative ease.