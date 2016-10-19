WHAT in God's name has happened to the conservative movement?

As I have written about many times before, I was raised in conservative culture. There was a time when I felt I could continue to pull values from it. I continue to believe very strongly in their mantra of personal responsibility, and that we as citizens should be the change we want to see without relying on the government to do it for us. That's why I am helping design/build sustainable residential developments. That's why I'm here on Newsvine, right now. That's why I went to college. That's why I spend as much money as I can at small businesses. Ironically, that's why I left Fundamentalism.

But I still carry the core values with me as taught by Christ:

- Feeding the hungry masses

- Giving to the poor

- Overturning the tables of the money changers in our society

- Being the Good Samaritan

- Removing the rafter from my own eye instead of the needle from my brother's

- Standing up to the Pharisees of our day

- Forgiving those who have transgressed me and offering them another chance.

- Treating the oppressed in our society with common decency

- Loving my neighbor as I love myself.

I am so disgusted and disappointed in what conservatism has become. While I previously always felt that conservatives grossly underestimated our continuing need for governance, I respected their ideals personally and actually sought to incorporate them into my own life. I do believe that if everyone acted as conservatives wish they did, that we would need less government. Of course, that is a goal many generations away, and conservatives thought we were already there, but that didn't mean they had nothing to offer.

This latest stuff from them about the liberal media rigging elections is straight up crybaby fascism. There is no personal responsibility here. There is no love and there is no respect. The conservative movement no longer stands for anything. They do not take responsibility for themselves. It's pathetic.

Conservatives: you are LOSING this election, very badly. Take responsibility for it. Please. Stop claiming that our electoral process is rigged, stop complaining about the media. Your coffers are very deep, and they can create media outlets just like the liberals can. There is no bias against you, you are just losing a culture war, and instead of adapting with the times you are whining and complaining about it.

Conservatives have become everything their messiah preached against, and everything their liberal counterparts claimed they always were.

If you are not familiar with who the Pharisees are, please read more about them. They so aptly describe the modern day conservative movement that it's not even funny. Pharisees used to wash their hands up to their elbows, burn the law, and put the ashes into a little box. They would literally strap that box to their forehead and wear it around as a show of how close the law was to their minds.

WHO does that remind you of?

The Pharisees of that day conspired with the Herodians. This is an often missed detail in the Gospels, and to date there isn't a ton of great information out there about who this political party was. But the gist is pretty simple. The Herodians wanted to reinstate the authority of Herod and his family and some may have believed Herod was divine. As some who love the Bible may remember, Herod the Great murdered an entire community of babies in an effort to kill Jesus, in what is popularly known as the slaughter of innocents.

Those are the lengths the Pharisees were willing to go to. Likewise, in today's political sphere, Christian Conservatives have found themselves aligned with a party that acts as a vehicle for the KKK.

Where are these conservatives today, who still actually believe in the values of Jesus Christ?