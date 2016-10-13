(UPDATED REGULARLY) A Comprehensive List of Fascist Republicans

As part of my ongoing diatribe on the long term fascist tendencies of the Republican Party I give you NAMES. Names of high profile supporters, donors, politicians and groups who have overtly displayed or supported fascist beliefs with the assistance of the Republican power structure as it exists today.

UPDATE: Due to the overwhelming number of fascist Republicans, I will no longer be ranking them in any particular order. They will now be sorted based on their general role in the fascist organization.

THE LIST:

International/Multinational Figures Who Offer Support:

Vladimir Putin is now a leader of the Republican Party. Republican disarray has created a power vacuum and he is filling it behind the scenes at the highest level imaginable.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Wikipedia list of international Trump endorsements

Julian Assange & Wikileaks

Milo Yiannapolous

National Figures:

Donald Trump (AKA Daddy)

Donald Trump Jr.

Eric Trump

Mike Pence

Mitch McConnell

Ben Carson

John Cornyn

Paul Manafort

Ted Cruz

Every economic advisor, who are also his top donors in the ultimate pay to play scheme. spoiler: they're all men, all but one of them is white

Steve King

Tom Cotton

David Duke

Jeff Sessions

Michelle Bachmann

RNC Official Sean Spicer

Jason Chaffetz

Mike Lee & Mark Meadows

Lou Barletta

Michael Flynn & Keith Kellogg

Newt Gingrich

Louis Gohmert

Sarah Palin

Mike Huckabee

Robert Jeffress

State and Local Figures:

Rudy Giuliani

Chris Christie

Many leaders of the Texas State Government, incl. when they stoked Jade Helm

North Carolina Gov. McCrory and many leaders of the NC State Government

Michigan Gov. Snyder and many leaders of the MI State Government

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Maine Gov. Mike LePage

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker

Florida Gov. Rick Scott

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Law Enforcement/Service people:

"Sheriff" Joe Arpaio

San Antonio Police

San Francisco Police

Politifact investigation into Trump's support in the military (88 named individuals, 90%+ male, 90%+ white)

Domestic Right Wing Media Figures:

Rupert Murdoch

Ann Coulter

Steve Bannon

Roger Ailes (& Kellyanne Conway)

Infowars/Alex Jones

Prominent Republican Families/Donors:

The Ricketts Family

The Koch Family

Harold Hamm

The Mercer Family

Sheldon Adelson

Satellite Organizations:

Organized leaders of the Nazi movement

KKK leadership

White Lives Matter

Blue Lives Matter