(UPDATED REGULARLY) A Comprehensive List of Fascist Republicans

As part of my ongoing diatribe on the long term fascist tendencies of the Republican Party I give you NAMES. Names of high profile supporters, donors, politicians and groups who have overtly displayed or supported fascist beliefs with the assistance of the Republican power structure as it exists today.
UPDATE: Due to the overwhelming number of fascist Republicans, I will no longer be ranking them in any particular order. They will now be sorted based on their general role in the fascist organization.
THE LIST:
International/Multinational Figures Who Offer Support:
Vladimir Putin is now a leader of the Republican Party. Republican disarray has created a power vacuum and he is filling it behind the scenes at the highest level imaginable.
Wikipedia list of international Trump endorsements
National Figures:
Every economic advisor, who are also his top donors in the ultimate pay to play scheme. spoiler: they're all men, all but one of them is white
State and Local Figures:
Many leaders of the Texas State Government, incl. when they stoked Jade Helm
North Carolina Gov. McCrory and many leaders of the NC State Government
Michigan Gov. Snyder and many leaders of the MI State Government
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Law Enforcement/Service people:
Politifact investigation into Trump's support in the military (88 named individuals, 90%+ male, 90%+ white)
Domestic Right Wing Media Figures:
Roger Ailes (& Kellyanne Conway)
Prominent Republican Families/Donors:
Satellite Organizations:
Organized leaders of the Nazi movement