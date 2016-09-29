Gary Johnson Should Be In The Next Debate

The American people deserve two intelligent people with contrasting ideals on how to make our country better. Instead we have one, and a middle school bully. I think it is time for all of our conservative friends to ask themselves if Donald Trump is really the better choice than Johnson, really the better choice even than Clinton.

I am willing to extend the olive branch to conservatives and say that I would be okay with a Johnson presidency. It wouldn't make me happy, I don't think he would do a great job, but it could be okay. Can we all at least agree that the same would be true if Hillary was elected, but that the true disaster of Trump must be averted at all costs?

I don't expect our conservative friends to magically become liberal. But I do expect you to protest white nationalism and sexism from your presidential candidate. What can we do to make Johnson more visible? This is completely ridiculous and a textbook case of why, every once in a while, we need a third party for the presidential election. I have written the Clinton campaign and asked them to consider pushing for this and I have signed Gary's petition. I hope my liberal friends will do the same. This is a dangerous precedent. What better way to denounce it than make sure Trump comes in third, together?