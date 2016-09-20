NV POLL: Do You Think It Matters If Online Posters Are Paid?

Another user posted a great article about the dumbing down of our political discourse on the internet. I'd like to piggy back and bring up the issue of paid contributors to message boards. The other article (click here to read) proposes that those who argue the loudest and most often are the ones who are heard most often, and erode the quality of our dialogue. Interestingly on the other end of the spectrum, many posters are paid by political candidates to participate online in the first place. It is by now no secret that both Clinton and Trump have employed individuals to "troll" online communities and argue "party line" talking points as best they can. It has become common place to accuse people of being paid to argue a particular point. But should that matter if the argument is valid and well reasoned?