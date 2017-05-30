The World Is Better Off Without Trump Leading It

And that includes American citizens.

I am proud of the way our European allies stood up to Trump. Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron specifically differentiated themselves as Europeans who will not put up with Trump's bullshit.

For his part, Trump alternated between looking like a tourist, a bully, and a fish out of water for most of the trip. I do not blame Angela Merkel for what she said. I applaud Macron for forcing the issue on Trump's ridiculous alpha male handshake behavior. We see this same behavior on Newsvine in the comments section. It is a well known tic of white conservative men to NEED the last word in every single conversation they have. Especially the authoritarian Trump voters.

Indeed, Europe is better off without the full embodiment of that mindset. They are also better off not relying on a nation who's democracy has ceased to function. Only assholes break democracy. It doesn't particularly matter who did it, but it was Republicans, and ours truly is broken. When the house is gerrymandered so one party has to win by 6% to get a majority, it is just degrees better than early French parliaments where the aristocracy got 2/3 or more of the floor. Compound that with the Senate being explicitly designed to grossly over represent rural areas. Compound the electoral college doing the same thing. Compound the judiciary being selected by this illegitimate body.

Without Trump or the idiots who vote for him and insulate him from consequence, the rest of the world can make real progress on climate change, the defining issue of my generation. The states can also step up and act in the stead of the federal government, and they are already doing this. The blue states still have most of the people, and they still control the economy. Therefore, they hold tremendous power in influencing energy policy. And in fact, many world leaders will come to prefer dealing with our more reasonable, and directly elected politicians.

I believe that everything else he's done, at least so far, everything can still be fixed. Nuclear war remains a concern, but the climate is the number one ticking time bomb. Thankfully for all of us, the rest of the world isn't about to be left behind.